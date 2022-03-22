Filthy canals queasy residents

Anupama Mili By

Express News Service

KOCHI: We are just a couple months away from the monsoon, an annual waterlogged nightmare that none of us likes to revisit. The corporation and state government have been spending crores of rupees to end the recurring flooding in Kochi, ‘Operation Breakthrough’ being the latest project.

Even as this project is at its Phase III, a visit to the prominent canals and lakefronts in the city will show we still haven’t reached anywhere near to finding a permanent solution to the problem.

Canals close to the residential areas and hospitals stink terribly due to waste and filth that has accumulated over the years. Their picturesque ‘waterfront’ windows are permanently closed and passerby always cover their noses.

Most residents claim the dumping of waste in these water bodies must stop first, and only then the initiatives to clean and desilt them will bear fruit.

The Thevara-Perandoor canal, one of the longest in the city, is the most notorious. It carries untreated effluent from hospitals and slaughterhouses.

People come from faraway places to dump waste in plastic covers. Public apathy, lack of awareness regarding social hygiene, mismanagement and lack of systematic intervention by officials are making the problem worse with each passing year.

Desilting is on in Mullassery canal as part of Phase III of Operation Breakthrough. Old pipes are being removed.

Mosquito menace

Shamsudheen P M, a resident of Adimudi near the Stadium Link Road, said that after repeated requests, the corporation has decided to fix nets at a fixed height to prevent dumping of waste into Adimudithodu which passes in front of his house. People living on the banks of these water bodies in the city are always worried about vector-borne diseases caused by the increasing mosquito population. Edappally canal, which also flows to Kunnumpuram, is polluted with waste and water hyacinths. It is expected to be cleaned in the next few months, said councillor Deepa Varma.

Panampilly Nagar

In the Eye of the storm

Officials allege the encroachment of canal banks and concreting of the canal beds have added to the waterlogging. Apart from Thevara-Perandoor canal, Edappally canal (9km), Changadampokku canal (4km), Karanakodam canal (5km), Chilavannoor canal and Koithara canal (1.5 km) were cleaned under Operation Breakthrough project over the last two years. After discussions held by Mayor Anilkumar M with Finance Minister K N Balagopal, `10 crore was earmarked in the budget for cleaning these canals.

The amount will be further increased in the coming budgets, said the mayor. But, except along a few stretches of the canal in Kadavanthra, Panampilly Nagar and Giri Nagar, nets are not fixed anywhere. This makes it easy for miscreants to throw waste directly into the canals. Kesh Kumar, a labourer from Uttar Pradesh, has been living on the banks of the canal near Panampilly Nagar with his friends for the last few years. He says the waste dumping has been on the rise, while he has not seen any workers cleaning the canal banks or fumigating the area.

Mosquito menace in the area has become unbearable to residents of the nearby apartment complexes as well. Iype Joseph, general secretary of Giri Nagar Welfare Association, the oldest housing colony in the state, also has the same reason to point out. He blames the unscientific construction of the Kochi Metro station for the flash floods that started in 2019. He alleged the suggestions from the association were not accepted by the engineers of KMRL, which caused the slope at the Kadavanthra metro station, blocking the flow of rainwater into Perandoor canal. “In 30 years, I have not seen such waterlogging in the Giri Nagar area. That is partially due to the unscientific construction of the Kadavanthra metro station. Also, the public, including each one of us, are not ready to take up the responsibilities,” Iype said.

Status of canal works

Thevara-Perandoor Canal

Desilting completed in 9.950km

Metal nets guarding around 4 km

Water still polluted

Waste dumping rampant

Pallichal Thodu

Desilting completed in 2.9km

No metal nets placed yet

Waste dumping rampant

Athipozhi Thodu

Waste accumulated at major points like Saudi Athipozhi road, Customs Quarters and near Pandarachira

Calvert demolished near the chira, causing water logging

Punja Thodu

Waste accumulated at major points like KWA sewage plant Elamkulam

Edappally canal