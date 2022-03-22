Roy, Syju get bail; won’t affect sexual assault probe, say police

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court on Monday granted bail to Hotel No 18 owner Roy Vayalat and co-accused Syju Thankachan in the case related to the alleged sexual assault of a minor and her mother last year.

Sources said the court restricted Roy and Syju from entering Kozhikode district and ordered them to surrender their passports and present two solvent sureties. Roy and Syju had surrendered before the police after the Supreme Court denied their anticipatory bail earlier.

Earlier, the High Court had granted anticipatory bail to third accused Anjali Reema Dev. The minor survivor’s mother, a former employee at Anjali’s firm in Kozhikode, had alleged that they were abused when they came to Kochi for a meeting in October last year, a week before the death of three persons, including two models, in a car accident in Kochi. The woman alleged Anjali took her and her daughter to the hotel for a night party. There, Roy and Syju allegedly misbehaved with them.

The District Crime Branch unit probing the case said they have collected proof against Roy and Syju. “We have collected several pieces of evidence against them. Granting of bail to the accused persons will not impact the investigation at this stage. We will summon them for interrogation if required,” an official said.