Vitamin C to keep you going

To improve general immunity and fight seasonal illnesses, expert recommend taking a regular dose of Vitamin C

Published: 22nd March 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With seasonal illnesses tightening their grip on us while we are already struggling with low immunity post-Covid, experts stress on the vital role played by a healthy diet and nutrition in keeping us well and preventing non-communicable diseases (NCD). Vitamin C is an essential micronutrient that plays a crucial role in supporting various aspects of the immune system.

Studies reveal that cardiovascular diseases, cancer, respiratory diseases, and diabetes are associated with the highest mortality rates. Many fail to follow a healthy diet rich in nutrients. Vitamin C also plays a role in alleviating seasonal infections including cold and flu. 

“It is observed that patients with common NCDs like diabetes and hypertension require more vitamin C than others, owing to the high oxidative stress they experience. Patients with diabetes have 30 per cent lower vitamin C concentrations than non-diabetics. Individuals can boost their regular intake of the vitamin through supplements in addition to a rich, balanced diet, comprising citrus foods and tomatoes,” said Dr Francy Louis, consulting physician, Jubilee Mission Medical College. 

NCD prevalence in India is rising at an alarming rate, with morbidity increasing by 83 per cent in the last three decades. Especially those in the most productive age group of 26 to 59 years fall prey to these. “We are committed to raising awareness on the importance of vitamin C, thereby encouraging adequate daily intake,” said Dr Parag Sheth, director, Global Medical Affairs, Abbott.

Graphic points  

  • Vitamin C deficiency has been observed across the country, with an estimated 74% and 46% prevalence amongst adults of North India and South India respectively. 
  • Common risk factors for vitamin C deficiency include increased age (specifically the geriatric population), malnutrition, exposure to pollution or pollutants like smoke, biomass fuels and high tobacco usage, many of which commonly affect Indians. 
  • Vitamin C also plays a role in alleviating seasonal infections
  • In cardiovascular diseases or hypertension, the nutrient can protect end-organ damage and improve vascular endothelial function, which helps regulate blood clotting. 
