STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Zooming into bitter side of life

The film, made by a group of journalism students from Ernakulam for Rs 5000, is being touted as the movie shot at the lowest budget at the festival. 

Published: 22nd March 2022 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Arya UR
Express News Service

KOCHI: We teach our children good touch and bad touch, but why don’t we teach them to never practice the bad touch on someone? The Malayalam film Women With A Camera, which premiered at 26th IFFK on Monday, speaks about how an incident she experienced as a child haunts protagonist Athira Santhosh  her entire life. The film, made by a group of journalism students from Ernakulam for Rs 5000, is being touted as the movie shot at the lowest budget  at the festival. 

Though the movie may seem like a casual conversation between friends, it throws light on unpleasant incidents that many kids had to go through in life, sometimes at the hands of their own family members. Some tend to repress it, while others live with it, not wanting to burden those around them with the truth. In the movie, a happy Athira turns conscious and moody after one of her cousins visits her house. A traumatic incident made her feel uncomfortable with his presence. Athira finally opens up about it to her mother and her friend Mahitha, a media student.

“When Athira shared an unpleasant incident that happened in her childhood, I felt it must be addressed. We both worked on the screenplay of the movie last year. It belongs to the Verite genre — a technique of filmmaking that thrives on candid realism. It was also an opportunity for us to explore the art,” says director Atal Krishnan. He says they deliberately made the movie low budget to protest the capitalism that exists in the industry. 

“I wanted people, especially our parents, to stop normalising exploitation. It doesn’t matter if the exploitaion was done by someone close to our family,” says Athira.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Airman in the US Air Force Darshan Shah (Photo | Special arrangement)
Indian-origin man in US Air Force gets religious waiver to wear tilak while in uniform
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Common University Entrance Test to replace college admission methods from July
Most women feel unsafe while travelling alone in public transport. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Is Chennai safe for women? Question arises amid public place harassment cases
Nirit Datta
'Filter out toxic plastic waste': Kolkata man launches campaign against cigarette filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp