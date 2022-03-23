Filmy wardrobe

By Express News Service

KOCHI: IFFK is the annual pilgrimage for film lovers across Kerala. The fest also sees the best of Kerala’s summer fashion. Comfortable, breezy, ethnic and unique are a few words we would use to describe the fest’s fashion quotient this year.

But for many, the film festival was also a venue to explore their style as an artistic expression, like Dr Manu Gopinath, who is a returning delegate at IFFK. He chose to stick to a different dress code each day since the festival began last Friday.

“I dream of becoming an actor, so the clothes I wear to IFFK is my artistic exploration. I dress up according to the day’s themes. On opening day, I dressed in Arabic attire as a token of respect for Indian immigrants working abroad, especially in the Middle East. The next day, I wore a red and black shirt and dhotis to challenge colour-based discrimination and body shaming. On the third day, I picked a combination similar to our national flag, to reflect on patriotism. Tuesday was International Water Day, so I wore a blue dhoti and white T-shirt with a message to save water,” says Manu.

IFFK, an event that sees thinkers and artists from all walks of life, is the projection of changing Malayali trends and preferences. Here is our take on it!

All yellow

Though IFFK venues are vibrant with all kinds of colours and patterns, yellow seems to stand out. From top and jeans sets, dresses to shirts, the delegates seem to be in love with all that yellow

Keep it shorts

Though Malayali households have always frowned upon boys and girls who wear shorts, we must say, nothing says summer fashion like shorts and cotton tops. While more women have made their peace with maxi dresses and lungis, boys are sporting their shorts as they mean it

Ho ho, It’s Boho!

Let’s face it, the boho-chic look never goes out of style. At the IFFK too, we spotted many delegates in envious boho outfits — colourful harem pants to bandanas — and we just cannot get enough of them! A few have added a bit of desi to their outfits with jasmine flowers and garlands, and we are impressed!

Lungi trance

The most comfortable attire a Malayali can think of to beat the summer heat is the classic lungi. They are airy, comfortable, and made of pure cotton, which makes them low-maintenance. Though it was traditionally a man’s wear, lungis are quite popular among women of the state now too, and the film festival proves it!