Rift in CPM over digging up of new roads in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government’s decision to allow Kerala Water Authority (KWA) to lay a drinking water pipeline under Rebuild Kerala Initiative (RKI) to Cheranalloor from Palarivattom through densely populated areas by digging up newly laid roads has created a rift within CPM in the city.

While the CPM Padivattom branch committee along with the support of local residents has started a protest against the laying of pipeline through the residential areas contending that the KWA had deviated from the original project plan of laying the pipeline along the national highway to Edappally, the Vennala local committee of the party has decided to support the new project plan and take strict action against those opposing it.

Around 400 residents of Nethaji Nagar, Koduvathara and Anjumana areas have decided to rally behind two senior local CPM leaders—K V Girijan, 67, and his brother K V Sabu, 53, of Koduvathara road, Palarivattom—who were booked by the police for leading the protest against KWA which started to dig up the road from Vankarath Lane for pipe-laying works. The police booked the two leaders for allegedly manhandling a KWA officer who was supervising the works.

“The officials of KWA want to somehow finish the works before the funds get lapsed. They haven’t done a proper study and the new alignment will not serve the purpose. KWA is tapping the main pipeline by connecting a 750mm pipeline for supply to Cheranalloor. Also, the pipe has to pass through around 55 ninety degree bends. This will drastically reduce the flow and result in frequent pipe bursts. It’s really surprising why the KWA decided to lay the pipeline by digging up small arterial roads rather than opting for a straight route along the national highway from Palarivattom to Edappally,” said Girijan, who is the CPM Padivattom branch secretary. Both Girijan and Sabu had availed anticipatory bail from the sessions court.

“We can’t just remain mute spectator. We are not against the drinking water project for Cheranalloor residents. It’s the unprofessional attitude of a few KWA officials that resulted in change of pipeline route. We cannot allow it,” he added. CPM Vennala local committee secretary K T Sajan said the KWA has taken up the project for completion under the chief minister’s 100-day programme.

“A few people have been unnecessarily creating problems. We should not allow anyone to scuttle the drinking water project which is vital for the lives of the people of Cheranalloor. The party will take strict action against those who are instigating the residents against the project,” he added.

Though there are allegations that the police registered a case against the two CPM branch committee leaders as per the direction of the local committee, Sajan denied it saying that they came to know about the case only after the police registered it.

What KWA says

The Rs 21-crore project is to lay a pipeline to Kunnumpuram from Palarivattom via Edappally. A 450mm-diameter pipeline will be connected to the already existing water supply pipeline at Palarivattom to take the water to Kunnumpuram where it will be collected in a sump and pumped to an overhead water tank for supply to households. KWA Superintending Engineer Jochan Joseph said though the earlier plan was to lay the pipeline from Palarivattom to Edappally along the NH, it was changed after the National Highways Authority of India stipulated that the pipeline should be laid only after building a concrete channel for it.

The estimate for constructing the concrete channel itself comes to Rs 21 crore which is equal to the total project cost. So, we found an alternative route for the pipeline to avoid this extra cost. Also, to allay the apprehensions of the residents, we have communicated to Kochi Corporation about immediately concreting the road which would be dug up for laying the pipeline. In fact, we also confirmed that necessary fund will be deposited with the corporation for constructing new roads in these residential areas. He said the project once completed will ensure steady supply of drinking water not only to Cheranalloor but also to the localities in between.

