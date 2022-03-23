STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Suicide of pineapple farmer triggers stir

The death of a pineapple farmer by suicide allegedly due to financial loss at Muvattupuzha has put the spotlight back on the plights of farmers.

Published: 23rd March 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The death of a pineapple farmer by suicide allegedly due to financial loss at Muvattupuzha has put the spotlight back on the plights of farmers. The death has also triggered protest with the Opposition demanding the government’s intervention to save the farmers.Binu Mathew, 50, of Meppadath, Piramadam, was found hanging at his house on March 19. He had taken several acres of land on lease for pineapple farming. However, he fell into a debt trap when losses from farming mounted.

Farmers said the cost to produce one kilo of pineapple comes up to Rs 24 and they make a meagre profit of around Rs 10. “Pineapple farmers in Muvattupuzha are facing a severe crisis. The loss of pineapple farming will ruin the entire economy of this area,” said Muvattupuzha MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan, who launched a one-day hunger strike demanding the government to save the lives of pineapple farmers. Opposition Leader V D Satheesan inaugurated the hunger strike.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suicide farmer
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
Exemption given to husband in cases of 'marital rape' cannot be absolute, says Karnataka HC
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | AP)
Day after Biden's 'shaky' remark, US says India an essential partner
Representational Image of Air India (File Photo)
Merger of Air India and Indian Airlines led to downfall of national carrier, says Scindia
Shanavas Padhoor(Photo | https://www.facebook.com/shanavas.padhoor)
Feni, laughing clubs, and farm workers' sena: This District Panchayat budget has it all

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp