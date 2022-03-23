Suicide of pineapple farmer triggers stir

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The death of a pineapple farmer by suicide allegedly due to financial loss at Muvattupuzha has put the spotlight back on the plights of farmers. The death has also triggered protest with the Opposition demanding the government’s intervention to save the farmers.Binu Mathew, 50, of Meppadath, Piramadam, was found hanging at his house on March 19. He had taken several acres of land on lease for pineapple farming. However, he fell into a debt trap when losses from farming mounted.

Farmers said the cost to produce one kilo of pineapple comes up to Rs 24 and they make a meagre profit of around Rs 10. “Pineapple farmers in Muvattupuzha are facing a severe crisis. The loss of pineapple farming will ruin the entire economy of this area,” said Muvattupuzha MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan, who launched a one-day hunger strike demanding the government to save the lives of pineapple farmers. Opposition Leader V D Satheesan inaugurated the hunger strike.