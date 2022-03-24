Ambulances for cattle 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J Chinchurani said the government will soon start veterinary care ambulances equipped with modern facilities in all block panchayats in the state to provide emergency medical attention to cattle.

Inaugurating a two-day seminar, marking the beginning of a state-wide series titled ‘Dairy Next: Yield and Wield’ organised by Kerala Feeds Ltd (KFL), the Minister said the government will provide 50 per cent subsidy for loans taken by aspiring entrepreneurs in the dairy sector.

KFL is organising the seminar series in collaboration with Kerala Livestock Development Board, Animal Husbandry Department, Dairy Development Department and Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University at the State Agricultural Management and Extension Training Institute (SAMETI) in the city.

In the first phase, a fleet of 29 round-the-clock vehicles will be launched and an adequate number of doctors will be appointed as part of the service, Chinchurani said.