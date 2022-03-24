Cops accept money from Monson’s aide; probe ordered

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two police officers have landed in big trouble after the crime branch team, probing the fraud committed by conman Monson Mavunkal, found that they had accepted money from Monson’s aide.

Based on the findings, state police chief Anil Kant has ordered an inquiry against Inspector of Police A Ananthalal and Inspector of Police A B Vipin. While Ananthalal is currently the inspector of Metro police station in Kochi, Vipin is the inspector of Meppady police station in Wayanad. The order of inquiry against the officers was issued on March 22 by state police chief.

“During the verification, it was found that Ananthalal had received an amount of Rs 1 lakh from the account of Joshy K J, an associate of Monson Mavunkal, and an accused in the case. Similarly, Vipin had received Rs 1,00,000 and Rs 50,000 from the same account of Joshy. The officer further received Rs 30,000 from another account of Joshy,” the order said.

During a preliminary inquiry, the two officers claimed that it was a bona fide borrowing, but that is difficult to accept, the order said. “Being a public servant, accepting pecuniary advantage from a so-called fraudster is dubious.”