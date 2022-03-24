Customs takes over red sanders case probe

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The case related to the seizure of 2,200kg of red sanders from a container freight station in Kochi will be probed by the Special Investigation and Intelligence Branch (SIIB) of the customs. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), which made the seizure on Tuesday, has passed on information about a Kozhikode native -- suspected to be behind the smuggling of red sanders -- to the SIIB team.

The red sander logs were found in a shipping container used to transport oil at the Q10 container freight station in Willingdon Island where containers are scanned and sealed. “DRI has transferred the probe to our SIIB unit which investigates cases of serious nature. After collecting all relevant information from the DRI team that made the seizure, SIIB has already issued notices to a few suspects to appear for interrogation. Some of them are absconding,” a customs official told TNIE.

The officials suspect those behind the consignment seized in Kochi are linked to smuggling attempts reported in other parts of the country. “SIIB has asked the Kozhikode native, who booked the container for shipping to Dubai, to appear for interrogation. The case is suspected to be linked to seizures made in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat in recent months. An interstate gang is involved in the case,” the official said.