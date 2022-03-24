Get your furry friends groomed on the go

Mahima Anna Jacob By

KOCHI: Getting your furry friends out for their routine grooming session is often considered a task by pet parents. Over the years, though various grooming centres have popped up in the city, many people struggle to keep up their appointments amid busy work schedules. The long waiting hours worsen things. Now imagine this — What if the grooming centre can come to you. Ernakulam natives Derik Paul Joy and Josemon Francis launched their mobile dog grooming venture ‘On the spot mobile pets grooming’ to cater to the needs of pet parents.

Soon after graduating, the cousins didn’t have to think much about their future. Their love for pets was already where their heart was. Growing up in a family that had pet stores and kennels for training and breeding, their parents too were on board with their idea. “We believe a mobile grooming service has never been launched in Kerala before. The service will reach the owners’ place of choice. You don’t have to take your dog in your car or wait till the session is over,” says Josemon.

The services are available for all cat and dog breeds. Apart from, providing normal baths, they have special treatment for tick and flea infestations and animals with specific skin conditions. The duo converted a tempo traveller to a caravan, adding a bathtub, water tank, and shelves to keep the products. A waste tank has also been installed. “Delhi, Chennai, and Bengaluru already have services like this. We took the reference to make alterations to the vehicles based on models from other cities. Then, we took permission from the motor vehicle department,” says Derik. The duo doesn’t have any professional training, so they assist their certified groomer Vinny Paul.

Services are provided considering the pet’s temperament. “As the owner also accompanies them, the pets are usually calm. If they aren’t, we take the time to make them feel comfortable,” says Josemon.

In a short time, through word of mouth promotions, the three-month-old venture is quite popular in Kochi and neighbouring districts like Alapuzha, Kottayam, and Thrissur. along with grooming, the duo also has training, daycare and boarding facilities for pets.

