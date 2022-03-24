STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KAMCO’s 1,000 power tillers to make their way to Assam on Thursday

Published: 24th March 2022 06:42 AM

Kamco products at Ernakulam Junction railway station

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Agro Machinery Corporation (KAMCO), the public sector company under Kerala Agriculture Department, will send a consignment of 1,000 power tillers to Assam by train on Thursday. 
The train carrying the power tillers will be flagged off by KAMCO chairman K P Suresh Raj at the railway yard at Ponnurunni here at 11.45 pm on Thursday.

Established in 1973, KAMCO is the only public sector firm manufacturing power tillers in the country. 
The company also manufactures power reaper and garden tiller. “We sell around 3,000 power tillers in Assam a year.

Besides we have good market presence in Odisha, West Bengal, Tripura, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. We manufacture 12,000 power tillers a year and have set a target to increase our production capacity to 15,000 next year.

Our research and development wing has started work to develop electric power tillers also,”said Suresh Raj. KAMCO manufactures power tillers with 16 to 21 HP power and the price starts from `1.60 lakh.

