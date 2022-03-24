STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Corporation budget to focus on implementing development projects

Could not implement projects proposed in last year’s budget due to Covid, says mayor

Published: 24th March 2022 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 100 notes, Rupee, Cash, money, Economy

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo| IANS)

By Aishwarya Prabhakaran
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Corporation budget for 2022-23, which will be presented on Thursday, is expected to focus on implementing projects announced earlier. Mayor M Anilkumar said the council could not implement all the projects promised in last year’s budget due to the pandemic. 

“However, we took timely action during the second and third waves and ensured that no homeless was left sleeping on an empty stomach. We also set up shelter homes to help people affected by the pandemic,” he said. “At the height of the pandemic, we launched the budget hotel Samrudhi and made meals available at Rs 10,” he said.  

But Opposition councillors said most of the major projects announced last year are yet to be implemented. “In the last budget, the corporation proposed an extensive development project for the western part of the city. So far, nothing has been done to implement it. Similarly, nothing came of plans to solve the city’s waste management issues,” said Opposition leader Antony Kureethara. 

However, the mayor said the council has kickstarted a few of the promised projects. “Though we have not achieved the target of implementing all the promised projects, we have started a few of the projects promised in last year’s budget within a year despite the pandemic,” said Anilkumar. 

“We have initiated the renovation of the old market. The development of the Thuruthy Colony is progressing in a time-based manner. A new website of the Kochi Corporation was launched and services like availing of birth, death, and marriage certificates and payment of property tax for buildings constructed after 2013 were made online,” said Anilkumar. “We also took initiatives in preparing the master plan of the city, which had been pending for over a decade,” he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Corporation
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp