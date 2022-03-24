Kochi Corporation budget to focus on implementing development projects

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Corporation budget for 2022-23, which will be presented on Thursday, is expected to focus on implementing projects announced earlier. Mayor M Anilkumar said the council could not implement all the projects promised in last year’s budget due to the pandemic.

“However, we took timely action during the second and third waves and ensured that no homeless was left sleeping on an empty stomach. We also set up shelter homes to help people affected by the pandemic,” he said. “At the height of the pandemic, we launched the budget hotel Samrudhi and made meals available at Rs 10,” he said.

But Opposition councillors said most of the major projects announced last year are yet to be implemented. “In the last budget, the corporation proposed an extensive development project for the western part of the city. So far, nothing has been done to implement it. Similarly, nothing came of plans to solve the city’s waste management issues,” said Opposition leader Antony Kureethara.

However, the mayor said the council has kickstarted a few of the promised projects. “Though we have not achieved the target of implementing all the promised projects, we have started a few of the projects promised in last year’s budget within a year despite the pandemic,” said Anilkumar.

“We have initiated the renovation of the old market. The development of the Thuruthy Colony is progressing in a time-based manner. A new website of the Kochi Corporation was launched and services like availing of birth, death, and marriage certificates and payment of property tax for buildings constructed after 2013 were made online,” said Anilkumar. “We also took initiatives in preparing the master plan of the city, which had been pending for over a decade,” he added.