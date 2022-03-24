Protesters throw K-Rail survey stones into pond in Chottanikkara

By Express News Service

KOCHI: At least five K-Rail survey stones installed at Kidangayam in Chottanikkara eventually ended up in a pond on Wednesday as fuming anti-SilverLine protesters forced authorities to retreat.

Despite the presence of two busloads of policemen, local residents — mostly from low-income families — put up stiff resistance to the survey process. They also had a loud message for the government: stop harassing citizens.

After facing similar protests at Thekkineth Nirappu on the Chottanikkara-Puthencruz MLA Road a day ago, the K-Rail officials had arrived at ward no. 6 of Chottanikkara grama panchayat unannounced on Wednesday.

“They came on the sly and installed five survey stones by the time residents and others rushed in from all over. We forced them to back out,” said Sreedevi Venugopal, a 62-year-old widow, who will lose her house if the project proceeds.

As the officials halted, the protesters uprooted the survey stones and threw them into a nearby pond. “Nearly all the residents in this ward belong to the BPL category. We don’t have fixed income and depend on odd jobs for livelihood,” said Sreedevi, who shares her house with her son and his family.

She added that none of the residents of this ward owns land over five cents. “Each one of us has built our houses by using up our meagre savings and availing bank loans. Where will we go if our houses are destroyed? How will we build another one?” she asked.

Sreedevi lamented that the local residents did not have the “will and energy” to yet again seek bank loans. No financial institution would help, she added. “Nobody is in favour of the [SilverLine] project. Why does the government want to go forward with it?” asked Sreedevi.