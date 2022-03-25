STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cusat budget proposes seven major projects

The seven new projects are also been envisaged for the higher education sector in the state budget.

Published: 25th March 2022 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo| IANS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cochin University of Science and Technology’s budget for the 2022-23 fiscal saw a huge allocation for seven new projects and a 20 per cent hike in fellowships. The budget presented before the syndicate, expects a total income of Rs 376.63 crore and an expenditure of Rs 390.5 crore.  

According to the university authorities, the seven new projects include the setting up of a translational research centre, an employment entrepreneurship centre, net-zero energy building, hybrid learning classrooms and farmer assistance centres, boosting hostel facilities and green campus initiatives, and introducing new post-doctoral fellowships. 

The seven new projects are also been envisaged for the higher education sector in the state budget. However, they depend on the grants promised by the state government in its recent budget. The university has capped Rs 68.5 crore for these seven proposed projects. 

“The aim is to lead the university forward on an international level making use of the vibrant academic atmosphere on the campus,” said K N Madhusoodanan, vice-chancellor, Cusat. 

New projects

For setting up of the translational research centre, the university expects Rs 20 crore out of the Rs 200 crore the state government has allocated in the budget. For the new short-term courses and PG courses, the university expects an amount of Rs 3 crore from the Rs 20 crore allocated by the state government.

CUSAT expects to receive Rs 2.5 crore (for 25 persons) for the Chief Minister’s Nava Kerala Post Doctoral Fellowship, Rs 10 crore for the construction of international hostels, Rs 20 crore for the construction hostel rooms for boys and girls and Rs 2 crore to set up employment entrepreneurship centres. The green campus initiative requires a fund of Rs 1 crore. 

