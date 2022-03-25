STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

IFFK: Curtain falls today, over to Kochi now

Regional International Film Festival of Kerala to begin on April 1. Around 70 selected movies to be screened at Saritha, Savitha and Kavitha

Published: 25th March 2022 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

Scenes from the Tagore Theatre, a venue of the IFFK, in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday | B P Deepu

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

KOCHI: After eight days of movie extravaganza, the 26th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) organised by Kerala State Chalachithra Academy (KSCA) will conclude on Friday. Meanwhile, preparations have already begun to organise the Regional International Film Festival of Kerala (RIFFK), Kochi, on April 1. 

The five-day festival in Kochi will showcase around 70 movies from across the world and around 5,000 delegates are expected to take part. During the IFFK in Thiruvananthapuram, 173 movies were screened. On Thursday, the penultimate day witnessed the last screening of 60 films. 

State Chalachithra Academy deputy director (festivals) Shaji H told TNIE that offline registration has already begun for the Kochi event and the response has been overwhelming.

The RIFFK will be held at three theatres — Saritha, Savitha and Kavitha. “Online registration will begin on Saturday and selected movies from the IFFK will be screened at the festival. There is a good response from the students. We are expecting around 4,500 to 5,000 delegates to attend the RIFFK,” said Shaji. 

The academy is charging Rs 500 and Rs 250 each for delegates and students, respectively, for RIFFK. According to officials, the academy will have to spend above Rs 1 crore for organising  the fest in Kochi. 

State Chalachitra Academy secretary Ajoy Chandran said around 3,000 seats are available for the RIFFK and up to 5,000 delegates can take part. “Regional IFFK is one of the priority projects of the academy. We planned the regional fest immediately after the IFFK because of the Covid protocol. When we planned, only 50% occupancy was allowed at theatres and later the restriction was lifted. Around 8,000 delegates took part in the IFFK and if there were restrictions, only half of them would have been able to attend.

Hence, we planned for the Kochi IFFK,” said Ajoy Chandran. It has been two years since the academy last organised a full-fledged IFFK and owing to the pandemic situation, the festival was held in four legs in four districts last year. According to officials, the academy spent around Rs 7 crore for organising the IFFK.  “This year, it was all about regaining the past glory and once again, we were able to organise a festival in a full-fledged manner. This was the first time KSRTC operated exclusive bus service for the delegates and we got appreciation form several quarters for the way we handled transportation of the delegates,” said Ajoy Chandran.

Show will go on

  • Around 5,000 will take part in the upcoming RIFFK in Kochi 
  • The academy is charging I500 and I250 each for delegates and students, respectivelye
  • The academy will have to spend above I1 crore for organising the fest in Kochi
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IFFK Kochi city
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp