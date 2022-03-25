Kochi Corporation budget stresses on projects promised earlier, beautification

By Express News Service

KOCHIL The Kochi Corporation budget for 2022–23 — presented on Thursday — laid down plans to push the beautification projects, besides speeding up efforts on waste management and eliminating the mosquito menace in the city. The budget also announced e-governance and the construction of smart roads and overbridges.

Presenting the budget, Deputy Mayor K A Ansiya said focus will also be on implementing projects that were announced last year but could not be completed due to the pandemic. The budget also mentioned projects and schemes emphasising women’s safety and promoting cultural festivals.

The corporation expects a revenue receipt of Rs 1,099.09 crore and an expenditure of Rs 1,059.02 crore, with a revenue surplus of Rs 40 crore in the next fiscal. “Amid the pandemic, the corporation was forced to push back projects it had announced this fiscal (2021-22). Several projects are in progress and will be completed in a phased manner,” the deputy mayor said.

The beautification projects include the Marine Drive expansion till Cheranalloor, and the enhancement of facilities at the Fort Kochi beach and places nearby. More open spaces too are proposed to be developed, for which Rs 10 crore has been allocated. The plan is to renovate and maintain the open spaces in the city, including all the existing parks and open grounds.

Within six months, all services of the Kochi corporation are slated to be made available online. For that, `8 crore has been allocated. As of now, the payment of property tax for buildings constructed after 2013 can be done online.

The budget also allocated funds to promote cultural programmes in the city. The Covid escalation had prevented dance, music and theatre festivals — announced last year — from being organised. They will be organised this year, receiving an allocation of Rs 20. The corporation’s Samrudhi@Kochi scheme, under the ‘Hunger Free Kochi’ project, had garnered wide attention with its Rs 10 meal. It will be expanded to more places within the city. Under Samrudhi, the corporation plans to introduce digital catering and delivery services in 2022-23.

Mosquito eradication gets Rs 12 crore, oppn jeers

Kochi: The Kochi corporation on Thursday announced Rs 12 crore to tackle the mosquito menace. The opposition councillors jeered as the deputy mayor made the allocation in the budget for the financial year 2022-23. This is perhaps the biggest allocation ever by the corporation for mosquito eradication in a single year.

Asked why the corporation was earmarking such a huge amount for the purpose, Mayor M Anilkumar said the local body was now guided by a group of scientists from the Vector Control Research Centre. “They have handed over long and short-term reports that need to be implemented. The expenses for the chemicals required and the salary for the workers alone would take a big chunk from the allocated fund,” he said.

Corp budget allocation

Mosquito eradication Rs 12 cr

Solid waste management Rs 200 cr

Public health activities Rs 13 cr

E-governance Rs 8 cr

Construction of new corp office at Marine Drive Rs 40 cr (additional)

Fort Kochi beach beautification Rs 5 cr

Renovation of Ernakulam market Rs 73 cr

Renovation of cemeteries Rs 2 cr

Open space scheme Rs 10 cr

Renovation of Ernakulam Town Hall Rs 2 cr

She Lodge Rs 5 cr