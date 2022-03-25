Making space for serious films outside fests

Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The streaming platform that mostly focuses on artistic and classic films from across the globe, MUBI, was introduced to the IFFK audience for the first time in the 26th edition. The curated streaming service that showcases films of new directors to award winners were introduced to the IFFK audience as nine international films were sourced from MUBI in this edition.

Japanese film Drive My Car had won awards at Cannes Film Festival and Golden Globe and other popular and global award-winning films like the French Titane, Memoria, Lamb, The Worst Person in the World and Prayers for the Stolen. These from the platform contributed to the fest, says Svetlana Naudiyal, programming director, Asia MUBI.

MUBI was introduced to the Indian audience in 2019. It has been showcasing curated and hand-picked films which are meant for a serious audience. Though the streaming platform is enjoyed by a niche audience, she says festivals like IFFK will help them discover new talented filmmakers and help them find a space to showcase their films even after they end.

“We do support theatre viewing experience. But in our country, apart from commercial films, there is a selected audience for artistic films. So, our idea is to educate more about such films by streaming them on the platform, may they be veterans or young directors. At festivals like these, we get to know talented filmmakers in person and help them understand the possibilities of MUBI on making their works to a wider audience. MUBI is like an online unending film festival where you get to watch festival-type films from all around the world.”

Svetlana says through MUBI, they try to create awareness on artistic films which are also a cultural education on film viewing. “By giving access to international films, may it be college students or seniors, their mind changes and accepts such art-house films and their perspectives and stories of various places. Thus, when these films are screened in theatres, they will whole-hardheartedly make an effort to buy tickets and watch them,” she says.

She says audience are more interested in upcoming Indian films and movies by young filmmakers. “Archana Phadke’s documentary About Love was well received though it was her only work on MUBI. When it comes to Malayalam, works of Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, Don Palathara and Leena Manimekalai are well received,” says Svetlana adding MUBi is free from censorship issues and it keeps the aesthetic sense of filmmakers intact.