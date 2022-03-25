STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man dupes job seekers posing as top official

A Kottayam native who duped several job-seekers by posing as an immigration officer of Kochi airport landed in police net on Thursday.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Kottayam native who duped several job-seekers by posing as an immigration officer of Kochi airport landed in police net on Thursday. The police said Binuraj, 39, of Cheruvila house in Thiruvarp, had collected money from several job aspirants after promising them a job at the airport.

“Binuraj would accommodate aspirants, who believed his fake offers, in lodges near the airport. He would then leave saying he had meetings with some airport officials. Later, he would cite reasons as the officer being on leave. In the meantime, he would collect money from the victims,” said a police official.

