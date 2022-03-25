STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Sexual abuse of maid: Man arrested, case against wife for engaging minor

According to the police, Paul P, 60, hired the maid in 2015. Now 21, she was only 14 when she was employed as a housemaid.

Published: 25th March 2022 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, crimes against women, harassment, sexual abuse

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have arrested an Edappally resident who allegedly sexually harassed a Karnataka native working as a maid at his house. The police have also registered a case against the arrested person’s wife, who is the president of a group named Edappally Women Welfare Committee, for allegedly engaging a minor as maid and physically torturing her. 

According to the police, Paul P, 60, hired the maid in 2015. Now 21, she was only 14 when she was employed as a housemaid. “The neighbours of Paul and his wife Selin first approached us with a complaint about the violence. According to the neighbours, the girl narrated the harassment she faced from Paul and Selin.

We recorded the statement of the victim and she disclosed that she was sexually harassed by Paul frequently when she was a minor and even now. We registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act and arrested Paul on Monday,” a police official said. 

Apart from Pocso case, the police have registered a case under the Juvenile Justice Act and IPC for child labour and physical torture.  According to the police, Selin is currently absconding and a search is on to nab her. “The victim told us that she informed Selin about sexual harassment she faced from Paul. But instead of protecting the victim, she was punished for disclosing the misbehavior from the part of Paul.

The victim claimed she was forced to take up child labour after the death of her mother. Her father and step-mother sold her to Selin as a maid,” a police official said. Police officials claimed that Selin has approached the court with an anticipatory bail petition in the case.

“We will seek the custody of Paul as part of the probe. We have collected evidence and statements in the case. We are also searching for the parents of the victim who forced her to take up child labour,” an officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sexual abuse POCSO
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp