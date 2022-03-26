Aster Medcity launches initiative for elderly 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Aster Medcity launched a new initiative Aster Senior to ensure quality and friendly services for patients above seventy years of age. Film director Fazil inaugurated the scheme. Aster Medcity also received the Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) tag of Age-Friendly Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities recently.

“Aster Seniors initiative is an effort to deliver quality medical assistance to all elders, as per IMA standards,” said Dr T R John, director of medical affairs, Aster Medcity. “We will implement similar initiatives in all our hospitals across Kerala,” said Farhan Yasin, Regional Director, Aster Hospitals Kerala Cluster & Oman.

The hospital has set up a separate registration counter and waiting area with age-friendly seating arrangements. IMA officials said steps are being taken to encourage more hospitals to join the IMA Age-Friendly Initiative.