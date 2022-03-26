STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Latin Catholic Assn’s golden jubilee fete from Saturday

The Kerala Latin Catholic Association (KLCA) is celebrating its golden jubilee this year.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Latin Catholic Association (KLCA) is celebrating its golden jubilee this year. As part of the celebrations, a series of programmes and projects has been planned by the association. A public gathering will be held at Town Hall in Kochi at 4pm on Sunday and the event will be inaugurated by Mar Joseph Kalathiparambil, Archbishop of Verapoly.

The office-bearers of the association said Transport Minister Antony Raju will light the jubilee torch lighting and Industries Minister P Rajeeve will launch the action plan for the jubilee year.  A charity fund, Karunya Fund, will be launched by Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, they said.

On Saturday, processions are being organised from various locations including St John The Baptist Church, the historic Latin Catholic Church at Palarivattom, the memorial of E P Antony who was the first state general secretary of the association at Chembumukku, and Pottakuzhi Little Flower Church. 

