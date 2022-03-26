STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mittayi clinics for diabetic children

Soon, Mittayi clinics for the care of children with Type 1 diabetes will start functioning throughout the state.

Published: 26th March 2022

Early duration and mild diabetes can be managed with only lifestyle modifications which includes a healthy diet and regular physical activity.

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: Soon, Mittayi clinics for the care of children with Type 1 diabetes will start functioning throughout the state. The initial works for setting up satellite Mittayi clinics in nine districts have been launched by the Kerala Social Security Mission, which is implementing the project under the aegis of Social Justice department.

The move comes after parents of diabetic children expressed difficulty in visiting the clinics during the pandemic. Currently, Mittayi clinics are operational only in government medical college hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur, and Kozhikode. 

The new clinics will come up in medical college hospitals in Ernakulam and Kannur; Victoria Hospital in Kollam and district hospitals at Kozhencherry (Pathanamthitta), Kalpetta (Wayanad), Perinthalmanna (Malappuram), and Kanhangad (Kasaragod). 

Other Mittayi clinics will come up at the taluk hospital at Adimali (Idukki) and the Women and Children Hospital in Palakkad. “The project was launched about five years ago. Although the facility helped to many children suffering from Type 1 diabetes, we found that many parents were facing difficulties with transportation, especially during the pandemic. Hence, it was decided to set up the clinics in other districts as well,” said Dr Akhil S S, medical officer, Mittayi clinic project.

Insulin kit containing the catridge, pen, pumps and needle, lancet, urine ketone strips, glucometer, and continuous glucose monitoring devices are procured from the Kerala Medical Services Corporation and distributed free of cost to beneficiaries via Mittayi clinics. 

Empowermnt of parents, family support programmes and beneficiary meetups are also being conducted at various parts of the state as part of the project. “Clinics have resumed operations after the pandemic. But, what is concerning is the increasing number of Type 1 diabetes cases reported in children post-Covid,” said Dr Akhil. The clinics comprise a paediatrician, a staff nurse and a dietician. 

