Slant to be rectified in 45 days, says Kochi Metro MD

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Metro board of directors will discuss the fault detected at Pillar No. 347 of the metro rail near Pathadipalam at its next meeting which is likely to be held shortly. Earlier, the state government had expressed its willingness to depute an independent agency to conduct an inquiry into the issue if the Kochi Metro came up with a request for the same.

The board meeting is likely to discuss the possibilities of seeking an inquiry into the issue. “As part of taking abundant precautions, we are studying the nearby pillars, especially some pillars which were constructed in the first phase.

If any sort of shortcomings are found, those will be addressed by technical experts. As per the policies and protocol of KMRL, we have informed the Board about the issue. This will be discussed in the next Board meeting,” said Kochi Metro managing director Loknath Behera.

He said the team of engineers who studied the minor slant on the tracks near Pathadipalam came to the conclusion that there is a tilt in pillar No. 347. “The tilt has to be rectified for the smooth and safe movement of trains. Accordingly, Delhi Metro, which executed the project, and the contractors —L&T — which carried out the work on the stretch, were also contacted. The team of engineers from the agencies suggested some technical measures,” he said.

Behera said that the engineers assured him that the entire rectification work will be over in 45 days.

“We started work last Monday. There is no need for any apprehension as the engineers are quite competent. We are very optimistic that the rectification will be done within the stipulated deadline. The track at Pathadipalam where the rectification work is going on is not being used for train service.

Once the work is completed, it will also be used for conducting services. We are requesting the wholehearted cooperation of the people as some traffic diversion will be in place till the rectification work gets over,” he added.