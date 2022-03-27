CPI suspends leader for joining anti-K-Rail protest

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The CPI district committee has suspended its Piravom local committee secretary, P Thankachan, from the party for participating in a protest against the proposed K-Rail project at Pazhoor near Piravom the other day.

He was also fired from his positions as a member of the Mandalam committee and the LDF town convener. The party took the action based on the report and explanatory letter from the local secretary.Thankachan reportedly apologised to the party leadership that he had made a mistake by taking part in the demonstration that included a Congress member.

“On the K Rail project, the LDF has taken a firm stance. The stand of LC secretary is unacceptable. As a result, we decided to remove him from all of his current posts. He was also willing to accept whatever the party decided,” said P Raju, the CPI, district secretary.