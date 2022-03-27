Man found dead in lodge

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 40-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a lodge in the city on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Roshan Joseph, 44, of Ettukanvayal, Idukki. Police said the incident occurred at the lodge situated near Amrita Hospital and police found several bottles of liquor in the room.Though police suspect it to be a case of suicide, it will be confirmed only after getting the post-mortem report.