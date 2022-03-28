STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Cochin International Airport bags ‘Covid Champion Award’

CIAL managing director S Suhas received the ‘Covid Champions” trophy from Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister for Civil Aviation.

Published: 28th March 2022 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 02:41 AM   |  A+A-

Cochin International Airport . ( File Photo)

Cochin International Airport . ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) bagged the ‘Covid Champion Award’ at Wings India 2022, Asia’s largest event on civil aviation jointly organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad. 

CIAL managing director S Suhas received the ‘Covid Champions” trophy from Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister for Civil Aviation. The airport operator was selected for the successful implementation of a meticulous project named ‘Mission Safeguarding’ during the pandemic to ensure safe travel at Kochi Airport.

The Kochi airport followed the 5R rule; Recognise, Respond, Repeat, Record, and Refer for this project, which maintained hassle-free passenger movement at the terminals. The project comprehended extensive Covid testing facilities, medical surveillance, and follow-up planning programmes to ensure seamless traffic. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cochin International Airport Limited Covid Champion Award civil aviation Pandemic Covid
India Matters
Protest held against Silverline in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram (File photo)
OPINION | Silverline project is not a good idea for Kerala
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Employers torture maid for seven years
India's top multiplexes PVR and INOX to merge to survive 'streaming onslaught'
For representational purposes
Class 2 boy run over by school van in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp