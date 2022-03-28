Cochin International Airport bags ‘Covid Champion Award’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) bagged the ‘Covid Champion Award’ at Wings India 2022, Asia’s largest event on civil aviation jointly organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad.

CIAL managing director S Suhas received the ‘Covid Champions” trophy from Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister for Civil Aviation. The airport operator was selected for the successful implementation of a meticulous project named ‘Mission Safeguarding’ during the pandemic to ensure safe travel at Kochi Airport.

The Kochi airport followed the 5R rule; Recognise, Respond, Repeat, Record, and Refer for this project, which maintained hassle-free passenger movement at the terminals. The project comprehended extensive Covid testing facilities, medical surveillance, and follow-up planning programmes to ensure seamless traffic.