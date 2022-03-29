STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ernakulam reports 76 new Covid cases

Ernakulam district on Monday reported 76 new Covid cases.

Published: 29th March 2022 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 07:16 AM

Representational image of a healthcare worker collecting a nasal swab for Covid testing.

Representational image of a healthcare worker collecting a nasal swab for Covid testing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam district on Monday reported 76 new Covid cases. Among those tested positive, 70 got the infection through local transmission. The source of infection of 6 could not be traced. Meanwhile, 143 have recovered from the illness. A total of 995 patients are undergoing treatment for Covid in the district.

