Ernakulam reports 76 new Covid cases

KOCHI: Ernakulam district on Monday reported 76 new Covid cases. Among those tested positive, 70 got the infection through local transmission. The source of infection of 6 could not be traced. Meanwhile, 143 have recovered from the illness. A total of 995 patients are undergoing treatment for Covid in the district.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Bihar: Left out in the cold, now Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani gets a call from JDU
Indian student Harjot Singh who was shot in Kyiv discharged from hospital
Oil prices sink, stocks soar on Ukraine talks 'progress'
Samsung eyes 40 per cent revenue market share in Rs 20,000-45,000 smartphone segment
No one can be allowed to take benefit of wrong order which is subsequently set aside: SC