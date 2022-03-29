Infra development to give Kadamakkudy village tourism a fillip

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kadamakkudy panchayat, which consists of eight islets in the Goshree area, is all set to become one of the major tourist villages in Ernakulam. In this year’s annual budget, the Kadamakkudy panchayat has come up with a plan to develop the area by focusing on infrastructure development. This move, according to panchayat president N G Mary Vincent, will give a thrust to the dreams of making the village a complete tourism hub.

“The islets remain scattered and our major aim will be to connect all of them with the help of bridges. The work of some of the bridges has already been launched. The work of the approach roads of Chennoor-Pizhala bridge, Chennoor-Cheriyamthuruthu bridge and Kadamakkudy -Chathanad bridge has to be completed. Once the work of the bridges are completed, it will act as the easiest route to reach Ernakulam from Paravur side. this will also help in bringing more tourists to the villages,” she said.

Kadamakkudy is also one of the key areas in Eranakulam where Poakkali farming is rampant. last year, Pokkali was cultivated in nearly 80 hectares of land in Kadamakkudy. “We are planning to extend it to 100 hectares this year. This will also be a big boost to fish farming as most of the farmers are cultivating shrimps in the Pokkali fields during the offseason,” said Mary.

She said once the Kochi Water Metro project become operational, it will also offer better connectivity to Kadamakkudy islands with the City centre. “At present, there will be five stops for Water metro in the islands- Kadamakkudy, Paliamthuruthu, Kothad, Pizhala and Chennoor. “We aim to convert Kadamakkudy into a tourism spot,” she added.