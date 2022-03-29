STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kottuvally wins six agri titles

Kottuvally Krishi Bhavan won six district-level awards instituted by the Agriculture Development Farmer Welfare department. 

Published: 29th March 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Harvest from St Joseph’s Boys hostel

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kottuvally Krishi Bhavan won six district-level awards instituted by the Agriculture Development Farmer Welfare department. 

The awards include first prize in Organic Cultivation panchayat, state award for a private institution (St Joseph Boys hostel) supported by the Krishi Bhavan and first organic cultivation in the district. As the best organic cultivation panchayat, Kottuvally will receive prize money of Rs 3 lakh and citation. 

While St Joseph Boys hostel won the district title for the best private institution in vegetable cultivation as well, Chavara Darsan CMI public school won the best school award in this category. Anitha, a teacher from CMI public school won the best teacher award, and Fr Tomy Kochilanjikkal won the best headteacher’s award. 

A student from here - Niranjan has been selected as the second-best farmer in the district. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kottuvally
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp