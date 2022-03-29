Kottuvally wins six agri titles

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kottuvally Krishi Bhavan won six district-level awards instituted by the Agriculture Development Farmer Welfare department.

The awards include first prize in Organic Cultivation panchayat, state award for a private institution (St Joseph Boys hostel) supported by the Krishi Bhavan and first organic cultivation in the district. As the best organic cultivation panchayat, Kottuvally will receive prize money of Rs 3 lakh and citation.

While St Joseph Boys hostel won the district title for the best private institution in vegetable cultivation as well, Chavara Darsan CMI public school won the best school award in this category. Anitha, a teacher from CMI public school won the best teacher award, and Fr Tomy Kochilanjikkal won the best headteacher’s award.

A student from here - Niranjan has been selected as the second-best farmer in the district.