Naree Vijaya Charitham reflects toxic patriarchy

KOCHI: Instead of the stories of goddesses and gods, the tale of a normal female devotee of lord Mahavishnu was staged as Kathakali by Kerala Kalakshetra, supported by the Union Ministry of Culture on March 20 at NSS auditorium, Amballur in Kochi.

The organisers said that the debut attakatha (script of Kathakali) was aimed at portraying the struggles being faced by women in today’s society. Naree Vijaya Charitham, the attakatha was written by Vijayan Kamattath and modified by RLV Gopi Ashan, based on a myth in the area.

This is the third attakatha staged by Kerala Kalakshetra, said Jayakrishna S G, one of the organisers. He added that the performance comes as a relief to many artists who were badly affected by the pandemic. Gopi Ashan and his disciples performed Kathakali to the applause of the art lovers, who have been longing for a full stretch of the concert for a long time. The attakatha narrated the killing of a bride by her feudal husband on the day of their marriage.