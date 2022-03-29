STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Naree Vijaya Charitham reflects toxic patriarchy

The organisers said that the debut attakatha (script of Kathakali) was aimed at portraying the struggles being faced by women in today’s society.

Published: 29th March 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Instead of the stories of goddesses and gods, the tale of a normal female devotee of lord Mahavishnu was staged as Kathakali by Kerala Kalakshetra, supported by the Union Ministry of Culture on March 20 at NSS auditorium, Amballur in Kochi.

The organisers said that the debut attakatha (script of Kathakali) was aimed at portraying the struggles being faced by women in today’s society. Naree Vijaya Charitham, the attakatha was written by Vijayan Kamattath and modified by RLV Gopi Ashan, based on a myth in the area.

This is the third attakatha staged by Kerala Kalakshetra, said Jayakrishna S G, one of the organisers. He added that the performance comes as a relief to many artists who were badly affected by the pandemic. Gopi Ashan and his disciples performed Kathakali to the applause of the art lovers, who have been longing for a full stretch of the concert for a long time. The attakatha narrated the killing of a bride by her feudal husband on the day of their marriage. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp