Comfort in cotton

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Dressing up tiny tots is a major concern for many parents. In the race to get the right comfort and style, parents end up splurging on all available patterns and designs, which in turn hampers the baby’s natural charm and cuteness. This is where Lina George’s online clothing store, Brigette George, comes to the rescue.

The brand, known for its classy linen outfits, has taken a different approach for its Summer collection. Its suave dresses, made with the most comfortable cotton material, is ideal to beat the summer heat. The casual yet classy come in the puffed sleeve, strappy and spaghetti styles. The collections are unlike regular baby clothes, and that is why they stand out.

Eye-catching ikkat prints on a tie-up dress, bright floral prints with lace yoke and spaghetti straps, and trendy tie-dyed front open dress with wooden buttons for kids up to 5 years of age are the highlight of this collection. “Any print which catches my eye gets a place in the design. I want my brand to stand out for its designs,” says Lina.

An engineer-turned-designer, Lina loved stitching since she was a kid. From designing cute attires for her pet dog to stitching random designs for her sister’s kids, Lina was all about coming up with new elegant and unique designs. “A decade ago the majority of the stores in Kerala thought nets and sequences are perfect for kids. But I realised these materials are uncomfortable for kids and they are not in tune with my aesthetics. Eight years ago, my sister and I ran an online store on Facebook for three months. That gave us an insight into the options people lacked,” she says.

Of the summer collection, the English Rose is the top seller. “The fabric is English inspired and drenched in florals with puffed sleeves. Laces are used on the hem of the sleeves and neckline,” says Lina. More than the clothes themselves, for Lina, fabric matters the most. She wants toddlers to feel comfortable any time of the day. She even tests them to check if the colour bleeds or not.

The focus is on linen she sources from other states. Despite being a high-maintenance material, she claims the fabric still has a lot of takers. “Being a parent myself, I can understand what parents are looking for when it comes to kids’ clothing. When washed, linen fabric turns extra soft. For lining, if required, I use mulmul cotton for extra comfort,” says Lina.