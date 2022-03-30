STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Friendship with AP man in prison made Keralite drug trade kingpin

Gokul and friends created a network of people to sell ganja in large and small quantities

Published: 30th March 2022 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A friendship with an Andhra Pradesh resident struck in a prison in Visakhapatnam made a Perumbavoor native the kingpin of ganja trade in the district. The tale of the drug deal between Gokul and his supplier Dharmatheja is as interesting as a movie script.

The Ernakulam Rural police arrested Gokul along with his two friends for transporting 30kg of ganja from Andhra Pradesh through a courier service last month. During interrogation, Gokul disclosed the identity of 21-year-old Dharmatheja of Kakinada district, who has a strong network in Andhra Pradesh to arrange the drug.

“Nearly three years ago, they were caught in a drug peddling case in Visakhapatnam. Coincidentally, both shared a cell at Central Prison, Visakhapatnam. Within a few days, they became close friends. Since both had the same intention, they developed a plan to supply ganja from Andhra Pradesh to Kerala. Since they found that the courier service was the safest mode of transportation, they decided to send the parcels through courier. When they came out of the jail, they became partners in crime,” said a police officer with Ernakulam Rural police who arrested Dharmatheja from Kakinada.

The police also found out that the members of Dharmatheja’s gang are also the major suppliers of ganja in Andhra Pradesh. “The duo’s business was not just transporting ganja to Kerala. Dharmatheja helped the people from Kerala who arrived with the recommendation of Gokul to get the drug in Andhra Pradesh. Gokul also shared a small margin of profit for recommending the customer. They developed the strategy when they shared the same jail cell,” the officer said.

The duo had transported over 1,000kg in these years. “When interrogated, Gokul and his friends admitted that they had transported large quantities of ganja to the state. They had also created a network of people to sell the ganja in large and small quantities. We need to investigate more to track down other persons involved in the crime,” said the officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Andhra Pradesh Drugs
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp