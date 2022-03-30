Pocso accused kills self, names friend, family in suicide note

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An accused in a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act case killed himself after leaving behind a suicide note, in which he levelled serious allegations against his friend and family for falsely implicating him in the case. Aji Ali, 23, was found hanging in his bedroom at his house in Ponnurunni around 2.30 am on Tuesday. His relatives staged a sit-in protest in front of the Kadavantra police station demanding an inquiry into the allegations.

Police said that Aji, who was a student of psychology in Bengaluru, was arrested by Kochi City South police in January on the complaint of a student from Cherthala who stayed in Kochi. He was released on bail three weeks ago. The police arrested Aji after recording the girl’s confidential statement under CrPC Section 164 .

According to her complaint, the accused used to sexually assault her repeatedly. However, Aji’s relatives alleged that the girl had lodged a false complaint at the instigation of his friend, said police. The suicide note stated that his friend and family were responsible for his death. The case was fabricated by his friend and others and this prompted him to take the extreme step.

The relatives also alleged that Aji was constantly threatened by his friend and his father. The family members of Aji who staged the protest at Kadavantra police station demanded that the police register a case against those named in the suicide note.

Aji was under severe mental stress following his arrest in the case. The protest ended at noon after police officials assured them of appropriate action. Kadavantra police have completed the inquest proceedings. The body was handed over to relatives after the autopsy. “An FIR was lodged and we will look into the allegations of relatives as it is found serious prima facie,” said Kochi City DCP U V Kuriakose.