STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Pocso accused kills self, names friend, family in suicide note

His relatives staged a sit-in protest in front of the Kadavantra police station demanding an inquiry into the allegations.

Published: 30th March 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An accused in a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act case killed himself after leaving behind a suicide note, in which he levelled serious allegations against his friend and family for falsely implicating him in the case. Aji Ali, 23, was found hanging in his bedroom at his house in Ponnurunni around 2.30 am on Tuesday. His relatives staged a sit-in protest in front of the Kadavantra police station demanding an inquiry into the allegations.

Police said that Aji, who was a  student of psychology in Bengaluru, was arrested by  Kochi City South police in January on the complaint of a student from Cherthala who stayed in Kochi. He was released on bail three weeks ago. The police arrested Aji after recording the girl’s confidential statement under CrPC Section 164 . 

According to her complaint, the accused used to sexually assault her repeatedly. However, Aji’s relatives alleged that the girl had lodged a false complaint at the instigation of his friend, said police. The suicide note stated that his friend and family were responsible for his death. The case was  fabricated by his friend and others and this prompted him to take the extreme step. 

The relatives also alleged that Aji was constantly threatened by his friend and his father. The family members of Aji who staged the protest at Kadavantra police station demanded that the police register a case against those named in the suicide note.  

Aji  was under severe mental stress following his arrest in the case. The protest ended at noon after police officials assured them of appropriate action.  Kadavantra police have completed the inquest proceedings. The body was handed over to relatives after the autopsy.  “An FIR was lodged and we will look into the allegations of  relatives as it is found serious prima facie,” said Kochi City DCP U V Kuriakose.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
POCSO suicide
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp