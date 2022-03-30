Traders defy strike call, many shops, hotels open in Kochi city

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Defying the strike, several shops, hotels and bakers opened their outlets in Ernakulam on Tuesday, in sharp contrast to the first day when the strike was near total in the district. While nearly 70% of the shops on Kochi’s Broadway and Jew Street opened for business, about 30% of hotels and about 20-25% of bakers raised their shutters after remaining closed for two days (including Sunday), said Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) district president P C Jacob.

“We can’t afford to remain shut for three days at a stretch because most of our products have only a shelf life of three days,” said Vijesh Vishwanathan, state president of Bakers Association Kerala (BAK). He said about 20-25% of bakeries in Kochi opened for business following a joint call by KVVES, BAK, Kerala Hotels & Restaurants Association (KHRA), and Kerala Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce (KMCC).

“In other parts of the state, the bakers remained closed for the second day. In Kottayam, almost all bakers remained shut. We have no option but to bear the losses on the bakery products that go waste,” said Vijesh.

Jacob said on Kochi’s Broadway and Jew Street, nearly 70% of the shops opened on Tuesday, following the call by various traders bodies’ on Monday evening.

“In interior parts, the response to the call was muted as many had granted leaves for their employees due to the strike. In Palarivattom, the shops that opened on Tuesday were asked to close down by the protesters,” he said.

According to Jacob, overall, about 40% of the shops in the district functioned on Tuesday. “That’s a big number, given our response in the past towards the strike, he said, adding that CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s statement that merchants are free to open their shops and no one will forcibly shut their shops was a “victory” for the merchant community in the state.

G Jayapal, president of KHRA, said several hotels and restaurants opened on Tuesday, after remaining shut on Monday. “The fivw-star hotels in Kochi were functioning even on the first day of the strike while the small outlets were forced to shut down,” he said. Jaypal’s restaurant in Perumbavoor was open. So were many in the city.

“We reckon about 30% of the hotels functioned on Tuesday. The business in small towns like Aluva and Perumbavoor was dull as the public transport such as private buses and autos stayed off the road,” he said.

Jacob said a big takeaway of the two-day strike is that unlike in the past, the traders and merchants have started coming forward to question the strike, as they alone bear the losses. “Whatever maybe the reason for the strike or hartal, it’s ultimately the merchants and small shopkeepers who pay the price. This has to stop, and we have questioned this.”