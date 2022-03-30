STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Traders defy strike call, many shops, hotels open in Kochi city

‘Nearly 70% of shops on Kochi’s Broadway and Jew Street opened for business on Tuesday’ 

Published: 30th March 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Shops and other establishments on Broadway in Kochi were opened for business on Tuesday, the second day of the nationwide trade union strike | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Defying the strike, several shops, hotels and bakers opened their outlets in Ernakulam on Tuesday, in sharp contrast to the first day when the strike was near total in the district. While nearly 70% of the shops on Kochi’s Broadway and Jew Street opened for business, about 30% of hotels and about 20-25% of bakers raised their shutters after remaining closed for two days (including Sunday), said Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) district president P C Jacob. 

“We can’t afford to remain shut for three days at a stretch because most of our products have only a shelf life of three days,” said Vijesh Vishwanathan, state president of Bakers Association Kerala (BAK). He said about 20-25% of bakeries in Kochi opened for business following a joint call by KVVES, BAK, Kerala Hotels & Restaurants Association (KHRA), and Kerala Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce (KMCC). 

“In other parts of the state, the bakers remained closed for the second day. In Kottayam, almost all bakers remained shut. We have no option but to bear the losses on the bakery products that go waste,” said Vijesh.
Jacob said on Kochi’s Broadway and Jew Street, nearly 70% of the shops opened on Tuesday, following the call by various traders bodies’ on Monday evening.

“In interior parts, the response to the call was muted as many had granted leaves for their employees due to the strike. In Palarivattom, the shops that opened on Tuesday were asked to close down by the protesters,” he said.

According to Jacob, overall, about 40% of the shops in the district functioned on Tuesday. “That’s a big number, given our response in the past towards the strike, he said, adding that CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s statement that merchants are free to open their shops and no one will forcibly shut their shops was a “victory” for the merchant community in the state.  

G Jayapal, president of KHRA, said several hotels and restaurants opened on Tuesday, after remaining shut on Monday. “The fivw-star hotels in Kochi were functioning even on the first day of the strike while the small outlets were forced to shut down,” he said. Jaypal’s restaurant in Perumbavoor was open. So were many in the city. 

“We reckon about 30% of the hotels functioned on Tuesday. The business in small towns like Aluva and Perumbavoor was dull as the public transport such as private buses and autos stayed off the road,” he said.
Jacob said a big takeaway of the two-day strike is that unlike in the past, the traders and merchants have started coming forward to question the strike, as they alone bear the losses. “Whatever maybe the reason for the strike or hartal, it’s ultimately the merchants and small shopkeepers who pay the price. This has to stop, and we have questioned this.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp