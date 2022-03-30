World of women

By Express News Service

March is being observed the world over as one that upholds the struggles and resilience of women. Here are some books as proof that women’s lives aren’t limited to time or place

Persepolis | Marjane Satrapi

The graphic literary fiction that is over decades old, is still relevant in this day and age where women are fighting for the right to education in many countries, including India. Marjane Satrapi, an Iranian-French graphic writer and filmmaker, penned her autobiography through this eponymous series. Her childhood in Tehran during the Islamic Revolution, the experience of going through an immense upheaval with her family, being an immigrant in a European country and coming to terms with her self-imposed exile from her homeland — all big and small incidents from her life are depicted in this graphic memoir. Brutally candid, brave and edgy Persepolis is filled with dark, raw humour.

The Radium Girls: The Dark Story of America’s Shining Women | Kate Moore

The novel takes place when Madam Curies’ newly discovered element Radium is making headlines in the US as a wonder drug and a beauty enhancer. A clock company also found a use for it — paint the dials and numbers in the clock to see the time even in the dark. The company hired women to hand paint the clock with luminescent paint. No precautions were suggested and the girls were made to lick the brush to do the job effectively and reduce waste. Soon, the women started falling sick with gruesome symptoms. A battle for life ensues, rocking the entire nation when it was revealed that the company had hidden the data regarding the dangers of the element while calling the women fear-mongers.

Kim Ji-young, Born 1982 | Cho Nam-Joo

The acclaimed fiction put Korean feminism in an international light by throwing light on the plight of Korean women and the progress of feminism in the country. Though the country is fiercely modern when it comes to technology, the lives of women and other minorities are mired in the cultural belief that women are meant to be mothers and caretakers. Kim Ji-young lives in a small apartment on the outskirts of Seoul. She quit her white-collar job to care for her newborn daughter, something that is expected of every Korean woman. Alone in her apartment, while trying desperately to adjust to her new reality, she falls into a deep psychosis. And her husband, discomforted but worried, sends her to a male psychiatrist, where she unravels her life and struggles.

Circe | Madeline Miller

Everyone knows about Odysseus, the fierce warrior in Greek mythology. In Homer’s epic poem, he is the hero who travels back home to Ithaca after winning the Trojan war. Briefly, on his journey, he meets goddess Circe living on an isolated island. At Miller’s hands, the daughter of the sun god Helios and Oceanid nymph, the immortal goddess comes alive. Gods thought she was like her mother, a nymph. But she was much more. The problem was, she was a sorcerous — a threat to the gods. So she was banished to a small island. Circe, till then lived all her life under the rule of men and being alone on that island was newfound freedom for her. But the freedom did not last long. Sailors who came to the island for food raped her. She turned them and any other man who assaulted her into pigs, including Odysseus’ crew. This is a story of a powerful woman striving for independence in a man’s world and her single motherhood.