Councillors express concern as Kochi Corp slashes division fund

KOCHI: The demands made by the Opposition in the budget for 2022-23 were accepted by the corporation budget council and the budget was passed on Wednesday. The UDF councillors demanded that two per cent of the corporation’s fund be used for poverty alleviation projects. However, concerns were expressed by several councillors about the decision to slash the division fund this year.

“Last year’s budget allocated Rs 1 crore to the division fund and most of the councillors could not utilise it. It is in this context that the funds were slashed this year, “said Mayor M Anilkumar. Despite concerns that the decision will affect development projects, the mayor told councillors that more funds will be allocated if needed after conducting a quarterly review meeting with the finance committee regarding the division fund utilisation. The mayor also said that the review of financial activities will help stabilise the corporation’s financial situation in the next four years.

The corporation expects revenue receipts of Rs 1,099 crore for financial year 2022-23. Last year, the corporation collected Rs 540 crore during the first nine months, whereas this year, it expects a collection of Rs 650 crore. “Unlike last year, there will be no defaulters in paying property tax as it is done online now, which is one of the reasons for the increase in revenue receipts,” said the mayor. For 2022-23, Rs 147 crore is expected to be collected as property tax.

On the grants received by the corporation, Anilkumar said that the corporation will receive Rs 70 crore as a KSWMP grant from the World Bank through the state government. The grant will be used for waste treatment projects. The corporation is also bound to receive a special grant of Rs 45 crore from the Central Finance Commission. Of this, Rs 31.16 crore will go to the corporation fund and Rs10 crore will be used to buy the new Ro-Ro vessel.