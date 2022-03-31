One arrested for attack on pregnant woman, husband at cinema

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A petty quarrel between two persons at a multiplex here resulted in a group of persons allegedly attacking a pregnant woman and her husband in the city. Main accused Ummar Farooq, 18, of Karukapally was on Wednesday arrested in this connection.

To nab the remaining five accused, who are believed to have left the state, police have constituted a team. The incident, which occurred at around 11pm on March 2, was the fallout of an altercation between the husband of the woman and one of the accused at a multiplex at Oberon Mall.

The husband made some comment which did not go down well with the accused and it led to a verbal spat. Later, as the couple emerged from the theatre, there was a heated exchange between the husband and the accused. The couple then left the spot in a two-wheeler, but the accused chased them down and waylaid them at Karukapally Micro Junction. He pushed the woman to the ground and started attacking the husband. When local residents rushed to the spot, the accused fled the scene.