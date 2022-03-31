STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police book members of luxury car resale racket

Thanks to the timely action of the city police team, the vehicle was recovered before it was resold by the racket.

Published: 31st March 2022 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: After the pandemic-induced lockdowns and the economic crisis affected his business badly, Edappally native Jithesh P U,38, decided to rent out his premium Innova Crysta car to at least pay its EMIs, based on his friend’s advice. But little did he know that the decision will cost him dearly. It took Jithesh nearly two months to get his car back, after those who rented it pledged it to an illegal money lending mafia at Theni in Tamil Nadu for Rs 2 lakh. 

Thanks to the timely action of the city police team, the vehicle was recovered before it was resold by the racket. The culprits had already changed the car’s chassis and engine number. A detailed probe also revealed information about an inter-state racket operating in the city, which takes vehicles on rent and then re-sells them in Tamil Nadu.

“I am lucky that I got my vehicle back three days ago. I gave the car for rent in January for seven days to a person introduced by my friend. They made an advance payment too. After seven days, when I enquired about the vehicle, they told me that they would like to extend the rent period for a few more days. I felt something was fishy, so I asked them to return my car immediately. But they said they want the car for a few more days and transferred the rent amount for the rest of the days in advance,” said Jithesh. 

By then, he already knew something was wrong. “I insisted they return the vehicle. For the next few days, I kept calling them and they said the vehicle will be returned soon. Mid-February, my friend called me and said that the car was pledged to a private financier in Theni. I was in shock and immediately complained to the Panangad police station. The police acted quickly and recovered the vehicle,” Jithesh added.

The police said they arrested two Tamil Nadu natives in connection with the incident. “A car-lifting racket is behind this operation. A probe revealed that the accused had tried to remove the chassis ID of the car. Also, the vehicle was found in Theni with a bogus registration plate bearing KL-39 while the original registration number was KL-63.  The accused persons take vehicles on rent from Kerala and moves them to Tamil Nadu, where they change the chassis and engine number before re-selling. That is their modus operandi,” said a police officer.

Meanwhile, an attempt by the second accused in the case identified as Razil,28, of Vazhakkala, Kakkanad, to avail anticipatory bail backfired with the Sessions Court dismissing his plea. The police said Razil operated in connivance with Habeed of Maradu (first accused) and three Theni natives — Vadyar, Muthupandi and Ramachandran. The police said Vadyar has registered criminal record and is already an accused in a case at the Mattancherry police station.

Safe than sorry
Police have warned the public against renting out personal cars to strangers. There have been incidents where criminals use rented cars for committing robbery and murder. There are also organised rackets that rent out vehicles, break them down and sell the parts in other parts of India or in second-hand market. Police said once engine and chassis number are faked, it’s hard to trace a vehicle. 

