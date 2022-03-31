STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SSLC exam begins Thursday, over 32k students in Ernakulam to take test

Preparations have been completed in the district for the SSLC examinations that will begin on Thursday.

Published: 31st March 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Students of St Mary’s CGHS, Ernakulam, preparing for SSLC exams | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Preparations have been completed in the district for the SSLC examinations that will begin on Thursday. According to the district education department, the examinations will start at 9.45 am, unlike the previous years where the examinations were conducted in the afternoon. Earlier, the Plus Two examinations were held in the morning, and students writing the SSLC examinations had to come in the afternoon. The examinations will conclude on April 29. 

“The district, which has four education districts namely Ernakulam, Aluva, Muvattupuzha and Kothamangalam, 32,181 students will be appearing for the exams. For the smooth conduct of the examination, sufficient number of teachers have been posted as invigilators,” said the department.  

The examination centres have been divided into 50 clusters (Ernakulam: 17, Aluva: 16, Muvattupuzha: 9 and Kothamangalam: 8) and question papers for each centre have been stored in the respective treasuries, said the department. “The total number of centres spanning all the four education districts in the district is 327 (Ernakulam: 100, Aluva: 118, Muvattupuzha: 56 and Kothamangalam: 53). Also, special squads have been formed at the government secretariat level, revenue district and education district levels to carry out inspections at the examination centres,” the department notified. 

