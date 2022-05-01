Drug peddling suspected, Kochi likely to impose curbs on artificial turfs

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The artificial play turfs in the district will soon be forced to close at midnight. The district administration’s decision to impose restrictions came following reports that peddlers are selling drugs under the guise of these turfs. District Collector Jafar Malik stated that top police officers have been asked to file a report after a thorough inspection of the artificial turfs.

“The police will be given a directive to carry out an investigation into the matter. A report on the matter has also been requested from the district police chiefs. If the report indicates the presence of drug sales under the guise of these play areas, strict measures will be implemented. Based on the report, the opening hours of the turfs will be restricted,” said the collector.

The Kannur district collector has already issued an order restricting the operation of artificial playgrounds after the police found peddlers selling drugs. According to excise officials, several public complaints about the drug issue have already been received.

“The turf grounds have become a gathering place for drug peddlers and buyers. The majority of drug dealers target students to sell drugs. Because students can easily obtain permission from their parents to go out at night, these play areas have become a meeting place with them for drug dealers. We’ve already received a few reports of drug dealing under the guise of these turfs, but we are yet to nab them with evidence,” said an officer on condition of anonymity.

A large number of young people are roaming the streets late at night in the name of turf wars, according to a police officer in Kochi city. “We interrogated several young people who were out in the city around midnight. While some claim to be returning from the turfs, many are taking advantage of these turfs operating in night hours to venture out. It is true that they have some ties with the drug dealers. We need to investigate more to find out their role in the drug peddling,” the officer said.

Ernakulam Rural police chief K Karthick said night patrolling will be intensified. “We are conducting inspections around midnight. But more patrolling units will be deployed. If any one is found in suspicious circumstances, they will be interrogated and taken into custody if they are found carrying drugs,” said Karthick.