STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Drug peddling suspected, Kochi likely to impose curbs on artificial turfs

 The artificial play turfs in the district will soon be forced to close at midnight.

Published: 01st May 2022 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2022 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

An arfificial football turf | Representational picture

An arfificial football turf | Representational picture

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The artificial play turfs in the district will soon be forced to close at midnight. The district administration’s decision to impose restrictions came following reports that peddlers are selling drugs under the guise of these turfs. District Collector Jafar Malik stated that top police officers have been asked to file a report after a thorough inspection of the artificial turfs.

“The police will be given a directive to carry out an investigation into the matter. A report on the matter has also been requested from the district police chiefs. If the report indicates the presence of drug sales under the guise of these play areas, strict measures will be implemented. Based on the report, the opening hours of the turfs will be restricted,” said the collector.

The Kannur district collector has already issued an order restricting the operation of artificial playgrounds after the police found peddlers selling drugs. According to excise officials, several public complaints about the drug issue have already been received.

“The turf grounds have become a gathering place for drug peddlers and buyers. The majority of drug dealers target students to sell drugs. Because students can easily obtain permission from their parents to go out at night, these play areas have become a meeting place with them for drug dealers. We’ve already received a few reports of drug dealing under the guise of these turfs, but we are yet to nab them with evidence,” said an officer on condition of anonymity.

A large number of young people are roaming the streets late at night in the name of turf wars, according to a police officer in Kochi city. “We interrogated several young people who were out in the city around midnight. While some claim to be returning from the turfs, many are taking advantage of these  turfs operating in night hours to venture out. It is true that they have some ties with the drug dealers. We need to investigate more to find out their role in the drug peddling,” the officer said.

Ernakulam Rural police chief K Karthick said night patrolling will be intensified. “We are conducting inspections around midnight. But more patrolling units will be deployed. If any one is found in suspicious circumstances, they will be interrogated and taken into custody if they are found carrying drugs,” said Karthick.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp