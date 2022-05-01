Efforts on to strengthen vaccination for children in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With an aim to vaccinate all children between the age group of 12 and 14 years, the district administration has decided to set up special camps in various schools. Collector Jafar Malik said that efforts are on to give first dose to children by May 10.

Special camps will be set up in schools to facilitate vaccination for children between 12 and 14. The details of children who are yet to be vaccinated should be informed and provided by school authorities to the nearest health centre. The first phase camps will be open till May 10.