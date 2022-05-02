STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Land where past, future saunter hand in hand’

The pandemic had been tough on everyone. It destroyed plans and put a brake on celebrations, especially among the newlyweds.

Published: 02nd May 2022 03:21 AM

Swiss honeymooners Deborah and Roger Hammerli. ( Photo | EPS)

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

The couple had to postpone their honeymoon plans. “When the governments lifted the Covid restrictions and people began travelling, we too decided to go on the belated honeymoon trip,” said Roger. So, they sat down and discussed the places.

“It was during our deliberations that Roger suggested going to India,” said Deborah. “I was afraid,” she added, blaming the media reports for instilling a sense of fear. “But my husband’s sponsor helped us overcome the inhibitions,” said Deborah, who works as a clerk with a firm.

“The people are so warm and welcoming here, unlike how they are portrayed,” She said among the various factors that made them select Kerala as the first place in their travel itinerary was its excellent healthcare system.

“From what we have seen in Kerala, I feel that this is a land where the past and the future saunter hand in hand,” said Deborah. “We had a taste of every landscape in Kerala. It is a very beautiful place,” she added. The couple is being guided by Ajai Kumar K S, an India Tourism official.

