Mattanchery resident held in fraud case for renting luxurious car owned by another 

The police on Sunday arrested a Mattanchery resident who rented out and mortgaged another person’s car, earning lakhs of rupees illegally.

Published: 02nd May 2022 03:14 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The police on Sunday arrested a Mattanchery resident who rented out and mortgaged another person’s car, earning lakhs of rupees illegally. The arrested person is Nazir K M alias Achilu Vava, 49. 
The incident occurred two months ago when Nazir, along with three Tamil Nadu natives rented a luxurious car owned by another Mattancherry resident for a day. They then rented out the car to others and later mortgaged it in another state, a police officer said. 

The police arrested the three Tamil Nadu natives two months ago. Subsequently, the probe zeroed in on Nazir. The case was registered at Mattanchery Police Station. Nazir was arrested from his hideout at Mattanchery.  

Several criminal cases have been registered against Nazir in Angamaly, Piravom, Thopumpady, Ernakulam South and Maradu police stations. The accused, who was produced in court, was remanded in judicial custody.

