STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Chain-snatching ‘hobby’ lands carpenter in custody

On working days, he is a carpenter, but on holidays, he hits the streets as a chain snatcher.

Published: 04th May 2022 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

chain snatching

For representational purposes

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: On working days, he is a carpenter, but on holidays, he hits the streets as a chain snatcher. The Kochi police came across his strange ways after arresting Ram Vinoj Kumar, a Bihar native who lives near Kalamassery, for snatching a woman’s chain near Thammanam on Monday. 

Officers said Ram Vinoj, a  carpenter, had been living in Kalamassery area for the past 16 years. “Despite working as a carpenter for many years, his main hobby was chain-snatching, especially on public holidays,” said Palarivattom SHO Sanal S. “He had also snatched the chain of an elderly woman at Ambalamugal while she was returning from a temple on Vishu day. Though he is yet to confess to other crimes that he had committed, most of his robberies were done on public holidays.”

Ram Vinoj allegedly chose the public holidays to avoid the rush on the street. “Since there was a higher chance of getting caught by the public on normal days, he chose the holidays to execute his plans. We have already identified this modus operandi in incidents reported in other parts of the district,” the officer added.

The police cracked the Thammanam snatching case and arrested Ram within 14 hours. The officer explained that because the CCTV footage was of poor quality, it was difficult for the investigation team to identify his face and the registration number of the motorcycle he used for the crime.

However, it was the T-shirt he wore while snatching the chain on Monday helped the police. “The T-shirt had long stripes. We were able to track his movement from visuals from 36 other CCTV cameras, but we got stuck in tracking his movement from Kalamassery HMT junction. But with the help of local people, we got some hints. Based on those, we traced the Ram to his residence,” the officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chain-snatching
India Matters
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo | EPS)
RBI rate hike may be good for the economy, but not for most of you
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
'COVID-19 is indeed airborne', confirms CCMB-CSIR study
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Cotton seeds are as good as gold for Abilabad ryots
Union Minister Smriti Irani at Ponnada Anganwadi in Wayanad on Tuesday 
Smriti Irani’s Wayanad tour creates political ripples

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp