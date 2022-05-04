STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Feels like spring!

Shilpa Jagath’s spring collection ‘Hana’ is all about simplicity. With intricate handwork detailing the breezy fits can be this season’s dopamine dressing

Published: 04th May 2022 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi-based brand Kalaakaari is greeting this spring with its breezy collections. Soon after its hit line-up ‘Etheree’ — a set of airy dresses with intricate lace detailing —  founder Shilpa Jagath has dropped Hana with minimal floral detailed outfits that mirror mother nature in its full glory.

Considering the present hot climate, Kalaakaari has opted for soft kota, cotton, and muslin fabric. “Hana has six outfits in total. The pleated, flowy chic dresses can be a perfect fit for casual occasions and the dark palette fits cocktail parties and after-dawn events,” says Shilpa, a fashion graduate from St Teresa’s college. Darker hues showcase dusty pink, deep blue, and boysenberry.

The pastel palette, which is yet to be released, will have faded green, white ombre, and light lavender.The elegant dusty pink overlap pleated dress with a gather in front stands out for its lithe embellishments. The intricate floral thread work even adorns the butterfly yoke of the deep blue fit. “Except for one, the rest of the lineup has minimal yet detailed hand embroidery. The handwork motifs is one of Hana’s speciality,” says Shilpa. In sheer muslin, the boysenberry in the closed neck with honeycomb yolk and puffed sleeves stands eloquently. 

Though Kalaakaari started with ethnic wear, now they specialise in loose-fit apparel that can be worn around the year. Starting with Etheree, the series turned out to be the longest-running one. The effortless flowy pieces in pastel shades combine ease and elegance. The aesthetic Hana outfits can hold their class and elegance irrespective of the occasion. According to Shilpa, when paired with a hoop earring or matched with minimal accessories, the light outfits become even more bespoke.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo | EPS)
RBI rate hike may be good for the economy, but not for most of you
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
'COVID-19 is indeed airborne', confirms CCMB-CSIR study
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Cotton seeds are as good as gold for Abilabad ryots
Union Minister Smriti Irani at Ponnada Anganwadi in Wayanad on Tuesday 
Smriti Irani’s Wayanad tour creates political ripples

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp