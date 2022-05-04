Parked vehicles crowd footpaths

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Drivers callously parking their vehicles on footpaths across the city has become a cause of concern for pedestrians. In many areas, citizens are now proactively clicking pictures of such haphazardly parked vehicles and sending them to officials concerned, hoping for strict actions.

On some roads, cars are parked taking up half of the footpath. However, on broader footpaths, drivers park the four-wheelers entirely, says residents near Fort Kochi. They also said that this is quite common in the area and traffic police are the least bothered about it. “CSML is not taking proper measures to prevent vehicles from parking on footpaths. Such illegal parking is also damaging the structures,”said one of the residents.

In busy areas like Press Club Road, a part of the footpath has been allotted for half parking, with the authorisation of the city corporation. Even such arrangements should not be permitted, said CI Aneesh Joy. “In rare cases, such temporary arrangements are made to smoothen out traffic. But it shouldn’t become a regular thing,” he said.