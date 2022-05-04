STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stir against abattoir in Kaloor 

An NGO, Anti-corruption People’s Movement, will stage a protest in front of the Kochi Corporation office on Wednesday.

Published: 04th May 2022 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Slaughter

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite  repeated orders issued by Kerala State Pollution Control Board to the Kochi Corporation to close down the slaughterhouse in Kaloor, the civic body continues to allow its operation without addressing the violations pointed out by the board. 

An NGO, Anti-corruption People’s Movement, will stage a protest in front of the Kochi Corporation office on Wednesday. “Just like the hotel that functioned without a proper licence, the abattoir under the  corporation is operating without following proper guidelines,” said  N S Unnithan, general secretary of Anti-corruption People’s Movement. “The local body should find a solution.”

