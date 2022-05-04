Stir against abattoir in Kaloor 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite repeated orders issued by Kerala State Pollution Control Board to the Kochi Corporation to close down the slaughterhouse in Kaloor, the civic body continues to allow its operation without addressing the violations pointed out by the board.

An NGO, Anti-corruption People’s Movement, will stage a protest in front of the Kochi Corporation office on Wednesday. “Just like the hotel that functioned without a proper licence, the abattoir under the corporation is operating without following proper guidelines,” said N S Unnithan, general secretary of Anti-corruption People’s Movement. “The local body should find a solution.”