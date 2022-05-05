Key witness in actor abduction case grilled

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Alappuzha native Sagar Vincent, a prime witness who allegedly turned hostile during the trial of the 2017 actor sexual assault and abduction case, appeared before the investigation team for interrogation at Aluva Police Club on Wednesday morning.

Sagar appeared before the team after a notice for interrogation was issued to him. After the interrogation, he returned by afternoon. There are reports that Sagar will be summoned again for questioning. Sagar was a former employee of Lakshya Boutique, Kakkanad, owned by Dileep’s wife Kavya Madhavan.

He is the eighth accused in the case. Sagar was made a witness after the prosecution found that the first accused Pulsar Suni allegedly reached Lakshya Boutique, after the sexual assault on the actor. During the witness examination during the trial, Sagar allegedly turned hostile.

The prosecution alleged that Dileep’s lawyer influenced Sagar following which he turned hostile. Last month, Kerala High Court dismissed a petition filed by Sagar seeking action against the investigation officer for allegedly forcing him to give a different statement in the case.