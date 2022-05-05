STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Key witness in actor abduction case grilled

Sagar appeared before the team after a notice for interrogation was issued to him. After the interrogation, he returned by afternoon.

Published: 05th May 2022 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Dileep appearing before special investigation team for interrogation at Aluva Police Club on Tuesday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Alappuzha native Sagar Vincent, a prime witness who allegedly turned hostile during the trial of the 2017 actor sexual assault and abduction case, appeared before the investigation team for interrogation at Aluva Police Club on Wednesday morning. 

Sagar appeared before the team after a notice for interrogation was issued to him. After the interrogation, he returned by afternoon. There are reports that Sagar will be summoned again for questioning. Sagar was a former employee of Lakshya Boutique, Kakkanad, owned by Dileep’s wife Kavya Madhavan. 

He is the eighth accused in the case. Sagar was made a witness after the prosecution found that the first accused Pulsar Suni allegedly reached Lakshya Boutique, after the sexual assault on the actor. During the witness examination during the trial, Sagar allegedly turned hostile. 

The prosecution alleged that Dileep’s lawyer influenced Sagar following which he turned hostile. Last month, Kerala High Court dismissed a petition filed by Sagar seeking action against the investigation officer for allegedly forcing him to give a different statement in the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
actor abduction case
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp