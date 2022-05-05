STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Navy chief presents gallantry, service awards 

Six Nao Sena medals for gallantry, eight for devotion to duty, and 17 Vishisht Seva medals were presented to the awardees during the function.

Published: 05th May 2022 07:06 AM

Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar

Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar conferred awards on 31 naval personnel who demonstrated gallant acts and distinguished service of high order at an investiture ceremony held at the Kochi Naval Base on Wednesday. Six Nao Sena medals for gallantry, eight for devotion to duty, and 17 Vishisht Seva medals were presented to the awardees during the function.

The Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak was presented to the father of Ramavtar Godara, a naval officer who sacrificed his life while attempting to rescue a person drowning in a reservoir in Nagaur district of Rajasthan on August 10, 2020.

The CNS trophy for Best Green Practice was awarded to INS Eksila and INS Hamla in the industrial and non-industrial categories respectively. The Unit Citations for operational units were awarded to Indian Naval Ships Tarkash, Nireekshak, Khanderi, and Astradharini. The citations for shore establishments were awarded to INS Angre, Naval Ship Repair Yard Port Blair, INS Dega, and INS Hamla for exceptional performances over the past year.

Comments

